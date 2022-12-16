Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2962 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Associated British Foods Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $19.40 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.