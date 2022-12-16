Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:OXLCN opened at $22.35 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.03.
About Oxford Lane Capital
