Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) Short Interest Update

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 580,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Aurora Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

AURC opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Aurora Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in Aurora Acquisition by 11.8% during the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,068,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 113,143 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,339,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Aurora Acquisition by 117.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 819,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 443,272 shares during the period. RPO LLC grew its position in Aurora Acquisition by 7.1% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 780,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 51,936 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,791,000.

About Aurora Acquisition

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

