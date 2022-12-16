0x Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $151.99 million and $9.79 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0x Token Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

