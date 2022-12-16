Oxen Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $211,940.10 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,031.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00406383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.69 or 0.00855415 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00102705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00607596 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00283471 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,115,619 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

