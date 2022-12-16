Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Up 16.8% in November

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,982,000 after purchasing an additional 263,345 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after buying an additional 754,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.55.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

AXSM stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

