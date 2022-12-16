Head to Head Survey: Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vista Energy and Halcon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $652.19 million 1.74 $50.65 million $2.34 5.51 Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 22.25% 36.52% 13.10% Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Vista Energy and Halcon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vista Energy and Halcon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Halcon Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Energy

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Halcon Resources

(Get Rating)

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.