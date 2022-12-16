Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Mitie Group Price Performance
MITFY stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.
About Mitie Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitie Group (MITFY)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.