Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Mitie Group Price Performance

MITFY stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

About Mitie Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.