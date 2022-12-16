G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $8,327.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00074640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00053470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022501 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000236 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

