Metadium (META) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Metadium (META) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $37.92 million and approximately $622,194.01 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.
Metadium Profile
Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
