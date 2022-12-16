The New America High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $595,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

