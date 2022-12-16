The New America High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New America High Income Fund (HYB)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.