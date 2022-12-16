FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.49 Per Share

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.49 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from FNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.99.

Shares of OTC:FBIP opened at $95.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00. FNB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $241.75.

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

