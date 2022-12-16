FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.49 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.49 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from FNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.99.

FNB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTC:FBIP opened at $95.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00. FNB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $241.75.

FNB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for FNB Bancorp (OTC:FBIP)

Receive News & Ratings for FNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.