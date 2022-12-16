Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FITBI opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

