Diamond Equity Comments on SOBR Safe, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SOBR Safe in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for SOBR Safe’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

SOBR Safe Stock Performance

SOBR opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. SOBR Safe has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOBR Safe

About SOBR Safe

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SOBR Safe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SOBR Safe by 608.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SOBR Safe, Inc develops non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.