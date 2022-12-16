FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Issued By SVB Leerink

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.04). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 10.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.