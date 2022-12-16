FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Issued By SVB Leerink

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.04). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $5.39 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $468.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

