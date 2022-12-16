FY2022 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lowered by KeyCorp

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Physicians Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DOC opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.