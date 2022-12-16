Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.78) Per Share

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VTYX opened at $33.45 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14).

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,396,966.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,127 shares of company stock worth $23,439,388 over the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.



