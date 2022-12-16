Capital One Financial Weighs in on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NYSE:REXR opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

