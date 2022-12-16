FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Lifted by B. Riley

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at C$2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$545.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$2.59 and a 12-month high of C$12.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.