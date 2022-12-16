Brokers Offer Predictions for Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $12.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.90 million.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 179,838 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $2,266,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $15,158,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $18,539,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

