Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.78. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AJG. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AJG opened at $188.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $201.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,216,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 274.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $3,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

