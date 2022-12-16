B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEV. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Veritas Investment Research started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of LEV opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

