Brokers Set Expectations for H&E Equipment Services, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&E Equipment Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.27 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&E Equipment Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 11.44%.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 22.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,622,000 after buying an additional 214,749 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 165,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 36.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 163,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 193.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 25.7% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 515,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 105,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

