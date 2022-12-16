FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

