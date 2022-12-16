Comcast Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comcast in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cable giant will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%.

Comcast Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $106,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.