B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Arena Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.14) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.99). The consensus estimate for The Arena Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.99) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group Stock Down 9.2 %

AREN opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The Arena Group has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Arena Group

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in The Arena Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Arena Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Arena Group by 186.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 378,104 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Arena Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Arena Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

The Arena Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.