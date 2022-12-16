Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Decreased by Analyst

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roblox in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Roblox Stock Down 15.8 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,740,658. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 125.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

