Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Reduced by Analyst

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 477.85%.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of NKTR opened at $2.70 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $507.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $39,609.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,767 shares of company stock valued at $236,637. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 125.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

