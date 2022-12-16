CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.26). The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBAY. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.