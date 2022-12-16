First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $142.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.76. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

