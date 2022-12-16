JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Price Target to $13.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Kyndryl will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the third quarter worth about $282,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.