JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Price Target to $13.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Kyndryl Price Performance
Shares of KD opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Kyndryl will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Kyndryl
Institutional Trading of Kyndryl
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the third quarter worth about $282,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.