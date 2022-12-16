Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $139.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $146.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $132.88 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

