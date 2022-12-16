Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $24.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Radian Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 63.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Further Reading

