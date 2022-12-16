Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $542.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $506.00.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $477.86.

LMT stock opened at $478.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.62. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $333.42 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

