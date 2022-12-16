ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ATN International Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $50.45.
ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $182.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.38 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at ATN International
Institutional Trading of ATN International
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in ATN International by 84.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATN International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ATN International by 274.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ATN International by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ATNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
ATN International Company Profile
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.
Featured Articles
