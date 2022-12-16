Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.32.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $244.19 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.29.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $549,574,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

