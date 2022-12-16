Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by TheStreet

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $442.21 million and a PE ratio of 1,363.36.

Insider Activity

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 49,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,751,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $33,234.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $111,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 49,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,751,720.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 125,302 shares of company stock worth $1,906,641 and have sold 107,294 shares worth $1,630,171. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.