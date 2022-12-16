Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $506,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

AVTX stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 950.78% and a negative net margin of 293.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

