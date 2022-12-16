Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBH. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.10.

SBH opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $962.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

