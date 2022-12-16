Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $133.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.61. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,467 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $99,652,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $98,913,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

