Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Short Interest Update

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 2.9 %
Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
