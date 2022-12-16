L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $278.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $263.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.23.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $216.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after buying an additional 668,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

