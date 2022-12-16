Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.85.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.1 %

RCL stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $90.55. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $566,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,115,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.