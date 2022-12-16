Citigroup Begins Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a positive rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.37.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after buying an additional 1,697,108 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 1,597,770 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after buying an additional 973,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after buying an additional 849,956 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

