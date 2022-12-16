PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHX. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Price Performance

PHX Minerals stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at PHX Minerals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 21,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $61,201.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,249,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,884.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 35.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.