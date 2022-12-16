Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.44.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $910.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The company had revenue of ($1.97) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 77,614 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 22.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 149,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 166,383 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

