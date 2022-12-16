Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYLA. Oppenheimer downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Roth Capital cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $0.55 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

