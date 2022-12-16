General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.67.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GIS opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. General Mills has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

