PPL (NYSE:PPL) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $32.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

