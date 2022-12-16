American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Short Interest Update

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Virtual Cloud Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 716,785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Performance

American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.